  4. Two Manipur journalists held for links with terror outfits

Two Manipur journalists held for links with terror outfits

A police officer said both were arrested from Bishnupur Bazar when they were trying to recruit cadres for the banned extremists outfit United National Liberation Front from Bishnupur district, and send them to Myanmar for training.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Imphal Published on: June 26, 2022 8:08 IST
Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

A court on Saturday sent the arrested individuals to police remand for seven days. 

Highlights

  • Journalists were associated with the local media in Manipur
  • Both were arrested from Bishnupur Bazar when they were trying to recruit cadres
  • Three mobile phones and one car were seized from their possession

Two journalists, Bijoy Kakchingtabam, 54 and Leimapokpam Shanjitkumar, 41 associated with the local media in Manipur, were suspended on Saturday by the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) after they were arrested on Friday following their alleged links with the militant outfits. A court on Saturday sent the arrested individuals to police remand for seven days.

Three mobile phones and one car were seized from their possession. Police took the action after receiving inputs from the National Investigation Agency.

AMWJU General Secretary Khwairakpam Naoba in an order said that the two journalists were suspended for committing activities which lowers the dignity of the profession of journalism in general.

(IANS Inputs)

