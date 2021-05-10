Two held for black-marketing oxygen cylinders in Delhi

The main accused, 21-year-old Pawan and others

The Delhi Police has arrested two paramedics in connection with alleged black-marketing of oxygen cylinders. Both the accused were working with CATS ambulance service.

The main accused, 21-year-old Pawan used to charge Rs 40,000 for a 15-litre cylinder and Rs 90,000 for a 50-litre cylinder.

The accused, a trained paramedics has also posted his mobile number on social media- Instagram, so that people can reach him for oxygen cylinders.

Ambedkar Nagar police, after receiving complaint conducted an inquiry and track Pawan through his mobile number. Pawan first started misleading the police and later after strict interrogation, he confessed his crime of black marketing of oxygen cylinders.

He was being helped by other two paramedics who have been identified as Vipin Nagar and Rohit Nagar.

