Two drivers killed, one injured in collision between truck and trolley in Rishikesh

Rishikesh:

A collision between a truck and a trolley led to a massive fire which claimed the lives of two drivers and left one person seriously injured in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. The devastating road accident took place near the RTO office in Rishikesh during the early hours of Wednesday.

As per details, the SDRF post at Dhalwala received an urgent alert from the Rishikesh control room about a truck on fire near the RTO office, with one person trapped inside at around 2 am. Following this, a rescue team led by head constable Arjun Pawar from SDRF Dhalwala immediately rushed to the spot equipped with necessary rescue tools.

Both drivers die on the spot

Upon arrival, SDRF found that the collision involved a trolley and a boring machine truck. The impact had triggered a fire in the trolley, leading to the tragic death of its driver, who was burned alive. The driver of the boring machine truck also lost his life at the spot due to the severity of the crash.

Injured rescued after strenuous effort

Another person who was inside the truck was rescued in an injured condition after a strenuous effort by the SDRF and the local police team. He was quickly transported to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, fire services managed to bring the blaze under control. SDRF personnel retrieved the charred bodies of both drivers and handed them over to the district police for further procedures.

