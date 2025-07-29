Five killed, several injured as bus carrying Kanwariyas collides with cylinder-laden truck in Deoghar The district administration has been alerted and the injured were being rushed to nearby hospitals and primary health centres.

Deoghar:

At least five Kanwariyas lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred on Tuesday morning in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, according to a police officer. Casualties may increase as the condition of many of the injured are serious, an officer said.

How did the accident happen?

The incident occurred around 4:30 am when a bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a gas cylinder-laden vehicle near the Jamuniya forest area under the jurisdiction of Mohanpur police station.

Inspector General (Dumka Zone) Shailendra Kumar Sinha told news agency PTI, "At least five persons were killed and many injured when a 32-seater bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a truck transporting gas cylinders near Jamuniya forest in Mohanpur police station in Deoghar."

He said the district administration has been alerted and the injured were being rushed to nearby hospitals and primary health centres.

(With PTI inputs)

