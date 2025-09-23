Two dead, several others injured as building collapses in Indore after heavy rains | Video Building collapses in Indore: District Collector Shivam Verma said that 14 members of a family were trapped under the debris of the building.

Indore:

At least two people died and 12 others were injured after a building collapsed in Indore's Ranipura area on Monday night following heavy rains. Giving details, District Collector Shivam Verma said that 14 members of a family were trapped under the debris of the building.

12 injured are undergoing treatment

Of them, 12 were undergoing treatment at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Government Hospital (MYH), the officer said, adding the deceased have been identified as Alifa and Faheem.

Dean of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, told PTI that Alifa (20), who was trapped under the debris of the collapsed building, was brought to the Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Five-hour rescue operation is over

The five-hour rescue operation is over, the district collector said. "The front portion of the building had recently been rebuilt, but the back portion was old. We will investigate the condition of the building's foundation.”

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that a portion of the collapsed building fell on a neighbouring structure. Preliminary information suggests the building was eight to 10 years old.

Indore CP Santosh Kumar Singh informs, "There was a three-storey building, it collapsed suddenly, people got trapped underneath. The police team, municipal corporation team, SDRF team came. Ten persons have been sent to the hospital... They are under treatment. Two other persons have been located, they are being rescued. We will do a thorough search again..."

Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh added that the building had commercial shops on the ground floor and residential quarters above."It's a three-story building. Shops are located below it, and above it appears to be a residential area. Approximately 40-45% of the building has collapsed. Some people are buried under the debris, of which 10 have been shifted to the hospital. More people may be buried. Search operation is ongoing," he said.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma, who is overseeing the rescue operation, further added, "Medical staff is overseeing the ongoing rescue operation following the collapse. The house is reported to be approximately eight years old, and we are gathering more information about this. But right now, our priority is to rescue everyone and provide them proper treatment," the Collector stated.

