Sunday, October 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Two coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar train derail in UP

Two coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar train derail in UP

The fifth and eighth coach of the train derailed between Katghar and Moradabad stations at 10:15 am, Northern Railways PRO Deepak Kumar said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2019 11:44 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

Two coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar train derail in UP

Two coaches of the Lucknow-Anand Vihar train derailed near Moradabad station on Sunday, officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, Northern Railways PRO Deepak Kumar said.

The fifth and eighth coach of the train derailed between Katghar and Moradabad stations at 10:15 am, he said.

"First priority...safety of passengers....the passengers will be shifted to front portion of the train and train will be moved to Moradabad," Kumar said.

Further details are awaited, the official said. 

Also Read: Bogie of military special goods train derailed at Dhata station in UP

Also Read: Mumbai suburban train services hit as coach derails

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCornered by cops, TikTok villain shoots himself in UP bus