Two coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar train derail in UP

Two coaches of the Lucknow-Anand Vihar train derailed near Moradabad station on Sunday, officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, Northern Railways PRO Deepak Kumar said.

The fifth and eighth coach of the train derailed between Katghar and Moradabad stations at 10:15 am, he said.

Two coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar(Delhi) double decker train derail near Moradabad. No injuries reported. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3KTXs8buyp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2019

"First priority...safety of passengers....the passengers will be shifted to front portion of the train and train will be moved to Moradabad," Kumar said.

Further details are awaited, the official said.

