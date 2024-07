Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO TV Ravichandran, an IPS-1990 Tamil Nadu batch officer, appointed as Deputy National Security Advisor

TV Ravichandran, an IPS-1990 Tamil Nadu batch officer, who is currently working as Special Director (Intelligence Bureau), has been appointed as Deputy National Security Advisor.

Apart from TV Ravichandran, Deputy National Security Advisor and former R&AW Chief Rajinder Khanna has been appointed as the Additional National Security Advisor.

