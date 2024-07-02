PM Modi warns Congress ecosystem, says conspiracies will be answered in its own language

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the Presidents Address in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned the Congress and its eco-system saying the conspiracies will be answered in their own language. The Prime Minister was addressing the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address and spoke for over two hours.

"After coming to power in 2014, the biggest challenge before the country has been the Congress as well as its eco-system. I want to warn this eco-system that its every conspiracy will be answered in its own language, the country will never accept anti-national conspiracies," PM Modi said.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, "I pray to God to give them wisdom. I also hope that the 'Baalak buddhi' also gets wisdom. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the President's Address and to you for giving me time to explain in detail and nobody can suppress the voice of truth. Truth cannot be suppressed like this...Today, I have lived and experienced the power of truth..."

"...These are the people who tried to coin the term Hindu terrorism. Their partners compare Hinduism with words like dengue, malaria. The country will never forgive them. As part of a well-planned strategy, their entire system has made it fashionable to insult, humiliate, degrade Hindu tradition, Hindu society, the culture, heritage of this country...After seeing yesterday's scenes in the House, now even the Hindu society will have to think whether this insulting statement is a coincidence or is it preparation for an experiment, the Hindu society will have to think," the Prime Minister said.

"...'Aisi kisi rukawato se na Modi darne wala hai, na yeh Sarakaar darne wali hai'...When you gave me the opportunity to serve as the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha for the first time, I had to face a similar challenge. I had to face a similar challenge in the Rajya Sabha and that is why now I have become very strong. My courage is strong, my voice is strong and my resolve is also strong...In 2014, when our strength in the Rajya Sabha was very low and even the Chair was slightly inclined towards the other side, but we did not give up on serving the country with our heads held high...," he added.

ALSO READ | PM Modi takes Rahul Gandhi head-on over 'Hindu' remark in Lok Sabha: 'They have made it fashion...'