Turkish President's remarks distort events of past: MEA strongly rejects Erdogan's Kashmir statement

Turkey President Erdogan

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar has made a strong statement after Turkish President's comments on Kashmir, saying that Erdogen's remarks reflect neither an understanding of history nor of the conduct of diplomacy. They distort events of the past to advance a narrow minded view of the present.

Making a strong demarche statement after Turkey President remarks on Kashmir, Raveesh Kumar said, "This recent episode is but one more example of a pattern of Turkey interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. India finds that completely unacceptable. We particularly reject the repeated attempts by Turkey to justify the cross border terrorism practiced so blatantly by Pakistan."

Developments have strong implications for India-Turkey bilateral relationship

MEA has further said that such developments will have strong implications for our bilateral relationship. The demarche was made by Secretary (West) to the Ambassador of Turkey in New Delhi earlier today."

Not interfere: India's clear message to Turkey

On February 15, reacting strongly to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comments on Jammu and Kashmir, India asked the Turkish leadership to "not interfere" in India's internal affairs.

"We call upon the Turkish leadership to not interfere in India's internal affairs and develop proper understanding of the facts, including the grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region," MEA had said.

In response to queries regarding the references to Jammu and Kashmir by the Turkish President and the Turkey-Pakistan Joint Declaration, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "India rejects all references to Jammu & Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India.

In an address at Pakistan's Parliament on Friday, Erdogan compared "the struggle of Kashmiri people with that of fight by Turkish people against foreign domination during the World War I".

In September last year, President Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue during his address at the United Nations General Assembly. Reacting to his remarks in the UN, India had said it "deeply regrets" the statement of Turkey on the Kashmir issue, and termed it an internal matter.

