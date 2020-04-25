Lockdown: First time in 115 years, Lucknow's popular Tunday Kababi to remain closed during Ramzan

Image Source : PTI Lucknow's tunday kababi to remain closed during Ramzan

In view of the lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Lucknow's iconic Tunday Kababi will remain closed during the month of Ramzan. The popular food joint has never remained closed, especially on such days in the past 115 years. Mohammad Usman whose grandfather had established this restaurant in old Lucknow in the year 1905, said, "It is very sad that this time people will not be able to visit"

"For the first time in many years, the shop has remained closed especially at a time of Ramzan when the shop remains open till 2 in the morning. I am missing the tunday kabab very much. But once the lockdown is over, it would be business as usual," Adil, a customer said.

Another customer, echoing the same sentiment said that this is for the first time he is seeing the shop closed, especially during Ramzan time. "I hope that the pandemic gets over very soon so that things come back to normal and the shop can reopen. This shop is the pride of Lucknow," he said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 1,604 COVID-19 cases of which, 206 patients have recovered while 24 patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

