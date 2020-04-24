Friday, April 24, 2020
     
  4. Ramzan 2020: Moon sighted, fasting to begin in India tomorrow; PM Modi extends greetings

Ramzan 2020: Moon sighted, fasting to begin in India tomorrow; PM Modi extends greetings

Ramzan 2020: The moon has been sighted, announcing the onset of Ramzan -- the holy month of fasting. Both the Shia and Sunni moon committees confirmed sighting the moon and said that the first Roza of the month will be on April 25.

New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2020 21:09 IST
Delhi's Jama Masjid illuminated for Ramzan. 
Image Source : ANI

Delhi's Jama Masjid illuminated for Ramzan. 

Ramzan 2020: The moon has been sighted, announcing the onset of Ramzan -- the holy month of fasting. Both the Shia and Sunni moon committees confirmed sighting the moon and said that the first Roza of the month will be on April 25. Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari and Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri mosque Mufti Mukarram Ahmed also said the moon was sighted and the fasting will start from Saturday. They appealed to Muslims to perform all rituals and prayers at home during Ramzan while adhering to social distancing and lockdown norms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings and prayed for everyone's safety amid an ongoing battle against COVID-19.

"Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being, and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony, and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet," the prime minister said in a tweet.

It is for the first time that Ramzan is beginning around the world amid global lockdowns and bans on mass gathering in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Committees in India have appealed people to offer prayers in their homes and not venture out.

India Tv - ramzan india, ramzan moon sighting, ramzan moon sighted, ramzan 2020, ramadan 2020, ramadan in india

Image Source : PTI

Devouts pray after the announcement of the holy month of Ramzan, during the second phase of lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Hyderabad.

Ramzan is believed to be the time when people come closer to God. One of the main reasons for observing it is to remember the sufferings of those underprivileged and less fortunate. During the holy month, people donate alms to the poor as well. Once the period of fasting is over, Eid-il-Fitr is celebrated with joy and fervor. However, this time around the celebrations may be different as people are advised to remain indoors and maintain the norms of social distancing.

India Tv - ramzan india, ramzan moon sighting, ramzan moon sighted, ramzan 2020, ramadan 2020, ramadan in india

Image Source : PTI

A Muslim devotee is silhouetted as he offers prayers at a mosque during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Kozhikode, Kerala. 

