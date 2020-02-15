Trump says he is No 1 on Facebook, PM Modi is 2nd. Fact check, he is NOT

PM Modi and President Trump

US President Donald Trump ahead of his India tour on Saturday tweeted that he is 'going to India and looking forward for his visit'. However, Trump tweeted about his scheduled India visit by adding that Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg stated that he (Trump) ranks number one on the social media platform and PM Modi ranks no 2, but the US President got it wrong.

The US president wrote on Twitter, "Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that “Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India. Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it!"

However, it turns out that Trump's claim is wrong as its PM Modi who is Number 1 on Facebook while Donald J Trump comes second.

On Facebook, PM Modi has 44 million followers while Trump has close to 26 million. But there is another catch to this followers game as its former US President Barack Obama who has more followers than both the leaders, close to 55 million, however, he is no longer a government official.

Earlier in the day, Trump said it is a great honour that Facebook has ranked him number one and Prime Minister Narendra Modi number two on their popularity on the social networking site, ahead of his maiden visit to India.

This is not the first time that the US President has claimed to be the number one and Prime Minister Modi number two on their popularity on Facebook.

Last month in an interview to CNBC TV on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said: "I'm No.1 on Facebook, you know who's no.2? Modi from India".

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, it was announced this week.

During his visit to India, Trump, in addition to New Delhi, will also visit Ahmedabad to address a joint public meeting with Modi at a newly-built stadium.

