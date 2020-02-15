Trump tweets 'going to India' and something about who is no. 1 on Facebook

US Donald Trump says he is looking forward for India visit

Donald Trump has taken it to Twitter to announce that he is looking forward for his upcoming India visit, as the US President is scheduled to travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad​ on February 24-25.

"Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.” Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it," Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump's India visit will be delightful spectacle, utterly successful: US experts

Trump's upcoming visit to India will be a "delightful spectacle" and "utterly successful" by many measures, eminent American experts on South Asia issues have said. Trump along with the First Lady are scheduled to visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24 and 25, according to a White House announcement early this week.

This would be president's first bilateral visit in the third decade of 21st century and also the first after his acquittal by the Senate in the impeachment trial.

"I think the Trump visit will be a delightful spectacle and utterly successful by many measures," Ashley Tellis, who is Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told PTI.

Trump to visit Ahmedabad

Trump is expected to get a roaring welcome by lakhs of people when he arrives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

He along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to deliver a historic speech in front of hundreds and thousands of people at the newly build Motera stadium, the largest cricket stadium of the world.

One of the most prominent experts on India, Tellis, however, noted that at the moment, he was unsure whether the trade disputes between the two countries will be resolved.

ALSO READ: Weddings in China postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

ALSO READ: 143 new fatalities push China's coronavirus death toll up to 1,523