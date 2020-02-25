Image Source : PTI US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania were received by PM Modi at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday.

US President Donald Trump will participate in various programmes including a bilateral meeting with PM Modi, in Delhi today on the second day of his India visit. Trump accompanied by first lady Melania, daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Corey Kushner and his delegation landed in Ahmedabad on Monday. He was received by Prime Minister Modi at the Ahmedabad airport in his signature hug style.

Trump on Monday conducted a massive roadshow, visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, spin Gandhi's Charkha and addressed his mega 'Namaste Trump' event in Motera stadium in front of an electrifying crowd.

The US President departed from Ahmedabad for Agra on Monday afternoon and visited Taj Mahal. He arrived in New Delhi on Monday night.

Trump's India visit: What's on table for today

US President Trump and first lady Melania will receive a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday (today morning).

Trump and Melania after the ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will head towards Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

This will be followed by delegation-level talks with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House.

In the afternoon, PM Modi will host lunch for President Donald Trump, the first lady, and US delegation.

After Modi-Trump bilateral meeting, US President will visit the US embassy where he will conduct meetings with industry representatives.

In the evening, Trump will meet President Ram Nath Kovind who will host a banquet for the US President.

Trump will also address a press conference at 5 pm today.

The US President will depart from India later in the night.

'True friend' Modi 'living proof' that Indians can accomplish anything, said Trump in Motera

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rise from his humble background as a "chai-wallah" (tea-seller) underscored the "limitless promise of the great nation", remarks which reflected the bonhomie shared by the two leaders.

Everybody loves him, Trump said of Modi at the "Namaste Trump" event here, and then added that the prime minister is a very "tough" negotiator.

He began his speech by expressing his "profound gratitude to an exceptional leader, a great champion of India, a man who works night and day for his country, and a man I am proud to call my true friend, Prime Minister Modi".

(With inputs from PTI)

