Tripura reports first COVID-19 positive case, CM Biplab Deb asks people not to panic

Tripura reports first COVID-19 positive case

Tripura on Monday reported its first COVID-19 positive case. The patient is from Udaipur, Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb informed. Taking on to his twitter handle, Biplab Deb said asked people not to panic and that proper care is being taken of the patient. The number of cases in the north-east states stands at - Assam (26), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Arunachal Pradesh (1), Tripura (1) respectively.

As many as 693 new positive Covid-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,067.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that 76 per cent males constitute positive coronavirus cases in the country, which indicate men are more susceptible to contract the deadly infection, and 86 per cent deaths occur due to comorbidity and young people with comorbidity are at high risk from the coronavirus infection.

According to Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, 47 per cent positive cases are in people below the age of 40 years, 34 per cent cases in the age group of 40 to 60 years and 19 per cent cases are above 60 years of age, while people above 60 years account for 63 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths.

