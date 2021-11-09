Watch | Padma Shri awardee transgender folk dancer from Karnataka greets President Kovind in unique way

Follow us on Image Source : @RASHTRAPATIBHVN Transgender folk dancer Matha B Manjamma Jogati receives Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday honoured transgender folk dancer of Jogamma heritage and the first transwoman President of Karnataka Janapada Academy, Matha B Manjamma Jogati with Padma Shri award.

She has been instrumental in popularizing the folk art forms practised in rural Karnataka, Maharashtra, and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The folk dancer while receiving the honour performed a unique gesture to greet the President in the ceremonial event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah among other dignitaries were present at the event.

The Padma Shri is awarded for distinguished service in any field.

Though announced on January 25 every year, the awards are given to the recipients usually around March or April every year, in a ceremonial event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Five distinguished personalities from Karnataka including veteran Physician, Administrator and motivational speaker Belle Monappa Hegde, popularly known as B.M. Hegde, have been conferred the Padma awards.

