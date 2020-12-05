Farmers' stir: Railways diverts, short terminates several trains in Punjab. Check full list

Image Source : PTI Farmers' stir: Railways diverts, short terminates trains in Punjab again

The Western Railways has diverted and short terminated several trains amid the ongoing farmers' agitation in Punjab, against the three recently enacted farm Acts. Here's the full list

Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Special train commencing on December 5 will be short terminated at Chandigarh and will remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Amritsar

Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Special train will short originate from Chandigarh on December 7 and will remain partially cancelled between Amritsar and Chandigarh

02904 Amritsar-Mumbai Central Special train commencing on December 4 has been diverted via Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Beas instead of Amritsar-Jandiala-Beas

The farmers have been protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 since they were enforced in September.

