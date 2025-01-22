Traffic advisory issued in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram for Republic Day parade: Check route diversions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PHOTO Check traffic advisory in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram.

Traffic advisory has been issued and restrictions imposed in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram for Republic Day parade. Commuters planning to go out on the day must read the traffic advisory carefully to avoid unnecessary hassles on the road.

Traffic advisory in Delhi

Because of the Republic Day parade rehearsals, the Central Delhi has been witnessing heavy traffic congestion for the last few days and hundreds of commuters were seen being stranded on the road for several hours. Many areas in South Delhi were also affected by the traffic jams due to the Republic Day parade rehearsals.

The Delhi Traffic Police had earlier issued traffic advisories due to full-dress rehearsals on January 22 and the main Republic Day Republic Day parade rehearsals and the main event on January 26. According to the traffic advisory, key roads around Kartavya Path and Chhatrasal Stadium will face significant congestion.

On January 26, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will host the National Flag at Chhatrasal Stadium and the event is expected to see the participation of ministers, MLAs, senior officials.

Because of the large crowd gathering, adequate arrangements have been made and traffic advisory has been issued. Commuters have been urged to avoid the following roads and take alternate routes on January 22 (Full dress rehearsal) and January 25, 2025, from 6 AM to 1 PM to prevent delays.

Traffic advisory in Gurugram

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Gurugram on the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles into the city as part of the traffic management plan for the Republic Day celebrations.

As per the advisory issued by Gurugram traffic police, these vehicles will not be allowed to enter the cities from 5 pm on January 22 until 1:30 pm on January 23.

Heavy vehicles have been restricted to enter the two cities from 5 pm on January 25 to 1.30 pm January 26.

As part of the traffic advisory, eavy vehicles will be diverted at different check points, DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said.

Moreover, heavy vehicles coming from the Jaipur side on NH-48 will be diverted at Pachgaon on KMP expressway.

Trucks coming from Gurugram will be diverted to alternate routes at various points, including Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Mehrauli border, Sohna, Pataudi and Farukhnagar.

Traffic advisory in Noida

Traffic advisory has been issued in Noida to manage vehicular movement during the Republic Day full dress rehearsal and main parade. During this time, the general commuters have been urged to follow the diversions from January 22 until the conclusion of the events on January 26.

As per the Noida traffic advisory, heavy vehicles entering Delhi from Chilla border can take a U-turn at Chilla Red Light and proceed via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, connecting to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Heavy trucks coming from DND can also take a U-turn at the toll plaza, using the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to access the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Other heavy trucks coming from Kalindi Kunj border will be diverted from the underpass intersection before the Yamuna River, directing them to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway towards the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.