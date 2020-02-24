Meet Nitin Kumar Singh, the man who guided the Trumps through Taj Mahal

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday. Trump was accompanied by his wife, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner. As the Trumps marveled at the famed 17th-century Mughal-era mausoleum, tour guide Nitin Kumar Singh familiarised them with the history and the importance of the monument of love.

"I gave every minute detail of the Taj Mahal to US President Donald Trump and the First Lady and the First Lady," the guide belonging to the Ministry of Tourism said. Singh said 'incredible' was the first word they uttered after seeing the Taj Mahal. President and the First Lady have promised to visit once again."

"Trumps spent a little over one hour at the Taj Mahal. I explained them about the forecourt, masjid and then the maqbara. They wanted to know every little detail. I told them in what circumstances was the Taj Mahal built. They showed excitement to know more about Shahjahan and Mumtaz.

