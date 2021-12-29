India total vaccination: Over 143 crore doses administered till December 29, 2021

Follow us on Image Source : AP A health worker prepares for a vaccine dose.

India has administered 1,43,15,35,641 vaccine doses as of December 29, 2021 which according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya means that over 85 per cent of the total eligible population in the country have received at least the first dose of Covid vaccine. The government had set the target of inoculating 100 per cent eligible population by December 31 with at least the first dose. As the Omicron threat is looming in the country, with health experts warning of the third wave if Covid protocols are not followed, the Centre has directed states, UTs to ramp up vaccination especially in the poll-bound states. On Wednesday, India reported a little over 9,100 Covid cases, almost 3,000 more than Tuesday.

At present, India has 781 cases with Omicron variant looking at which the country is cautious and leaving no loopholes to let this turn into another terrifying wave, especially when new year celebrations are around.

The Centre has also ramped up door-to-door vaccination in order to achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination of the eligible population who are supposed to receive the jab.

With Omicron concern around, Covid protocols in almost every state have been revised with the inclusion of night curfews, limiting the number of people in public, social gatherings, and curtailing new year celebrations.

Amid this, Delhi on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines directing the closure of cinema halls, gyms, restricting the opening of markets on the odd-even basis, limiting only 20 people in weddings, 50 per cent occupancy in public transport including metro, buses among other measures.

Night curfews have also been imposed in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, among others.

In addition to this, India has approved two more Covid jabs and an anti-viral drug for emergency use. The approvals will give a major boost to a massive vaccination drive against coronavirus.

Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given emergency use authorization approval to COVID-19 vaccines Covovax and Corbevax and Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir.

