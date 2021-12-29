India logs 9,195 COVID cases, over 7,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases rise to 77,002

Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India logs 9,195 COVID cases, over 7,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases rises to 77,002.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates : India recorded 9,195 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 302 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 7,347 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.40 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,42,51,292.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 781 today.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 77,002, the ministry data showed today.

Over 143.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,80,592. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 67,52,46,143 samples have been tested up to December 28 for COVID-19. Of these 11,67,612 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, After reporting less than 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the last two days, Kerala logged 2,474 new infections on Tuesday, which took the caseload to 52,27,403 till date. Also, the State reported 244 deaths, which raised the toll to 47,066 so far, an official press release said.

Of the 244 deaths, 38 were recorded over the last few days and 206 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court. With 3,052 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 51,71,080 and the active cases dropped to 20,400, the release said.

As many as 60,597 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

