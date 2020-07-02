India's top 15 states with highest COVID-19 recovery rate and numbers

Image Source : PTI An artist in Guwahati paints a mural depicting a doctor saving people's lives from the coronavirus.

Chandigarh topped the list of states with highest COVID-19 recovery rate in India, data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed today. With coronavirus cases crossing the 6-lakh mark to reach 604,641 cases, a total of 3,59,859 patients have recovered from the highly-infectious disease. While Chandigarh secured 82.3 percent recovery rate, Meghalaya emerged second with 80.8 percent and Rajasthan at 79.6 percent against the national recovery rate of 59.52 percent. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat haven't just reported most number of COVID-19 patients but have also seen the most number of recoveries in terms of absolute numbers.

INDIA'S TOP 15 STATES WITH HIGHEST RECOVERY RATE AND NUMBERS: CHECK FULL LIST

Here is the list of 15 states with the highest recovery rate as a percentage of the total Covid 19 patients registered in the respective territories.

CHANDIGARH 82.3% MEGHALAYA 80.8% RAJASTHAN 79.6% UTTARAKHAND 78.6% CHHATTISGARH 78.3% TRIPURA 78.3% BIHAR 77.5% MIZORAM 76.9% MADHYA PRADESH 76.9% JHARKHAND 76.6% ODISHA 73.2% GUJARAT 72.3% HARYANA 70.3% LADAKH 70.1% UTTAR PRADESH 69.1%

A LOOK AT ABSOLUTE NUMBERS IN TERMS OF RECOVERIES

MAHARASHTRA 93,154 DELHI 59,992 TAMIL NADU 52,926 GUJARAT 24,030 UTTAR PRADESH 16,629 RAJASTHAN 14,574 WEST BENGAL 12,528 MADHYA PRADSH 10,655 HARYANA 10,499 TELANGANA 8,082 KARNATAKA 8,063 BIHAR 7,946 ANDHRA PRADESH 6,988 ASSAM 5,851 ODISHA 5,353

