Testing times for Delhi Police: Amulya Patnaik, Commissioner of Police

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday urged protesting police personnel to return to work and said they should behave like a "disciplined force". On Tuesday, cops came out in large numbers chanting "We Want Justice" reverberated across the premises and demanded to meet the Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik. Cops were also seen holding the placard with, "How is the Josh? Low, Sir"

"People have expectations from us and we should behave in a disciplined manner like we always did. A judicial inquiry is looking into the matter," Patnaik said. "These are testing times for the Delhi police, but I am confident that we will handle the situation well," he added, further urging them to return to their duties.

Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik: I appeal to all to maintain peace. It's trying time for us. We need to fulfill the responsibility of maintaining&assuring law&order.

Addressing a large number of protesting cops, Patnaik appeals to the police cadre to maintain peace and order in the city and said: "We will work as the protectors of the law, while at the same time hope for justice to be meted out to us by the government."

"We have to behave like a disciplined force. The government and the people expect us to uphold the law, it is our big responsibility. I urge you to resume duty," Patnaik told the police personnel, adding that their concerns will be addressed.

Patnaik was addressing the protestors outside the police headquarters in ITO. They have been agitating against the attack on a policeman outside the Saket court on Monday.

The protest follows an incident at the Tis Hazari court and the Saket court on Monday. At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles vandalised or set on fire during the clash at the Tis Hazari Court complex on Saturday.

Hundreds of police personnel gathered outside the police headquarters to protest the assault on policemen following a clash with lawyers. Kids of Police personnel also accompanied them in the protest. Earlier, an SIT formed to investigate the cops-lawyer scuffle at the Tis Hazari Court complex, reportedly found that the police firing was done to protect the DCP from lawyers. Police had to fire in the air to disperse the agitated lawyers on Saturday, giving the whole incident an ugly turn.

