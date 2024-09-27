Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of spreading lies over his postponed Tirupati temple visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Hours after YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy indefinitely postponed his visit to the Tirupati Lord Venkateshwara Temple amid growing demands that he declare his faith before entering the shrine, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday (September 27) criticized his predecessor, accusing him of spreading lies about the issue.

Speaking at a press conference following allegations by Reddy against the ruling TDP, calling their governance "Rakshasa Rajyam" (kingdom of demons), Naidu asserted, "TTD has its own traditions and principles that should be respected by everyone, regardless of their religion. No one has said that Reddy should not visit the temple. Due to recent controversies, Hindu sentiments have been hurt, and devotees are organizing protests. If he visits Tirumala, these groups have indicated they will mobilize as well. The police are maintaining peace and order."

"Why is he spreading false information about this issue? Every religion has traditions and principles that deserve respect," Naidu added.