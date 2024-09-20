Tirupati Laddu row: Plea in Supreme Court seeks probe into report of animal fat used in prasadam

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A plea was on Friday filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the Tirupati laddu row.

The row over Tirupati Laddu has reached the next level after a plea was on Friday filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the matter. A lawyer filed a petition in the top court alleging that the act violates fundamental Hindu religious customs and deeply hurts the sentiments of countless devotees. In the plea, the petitioner said the alleged presence of animal fat in the laddu is symptomatic of larger systemic issues in temple administration and has called for the sanctity of Hindu religious practices to be protected.

The whole episode of controversy started after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that animal fat was used to make the sought-after laddus given as 'prasad' by the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati under the previous YSR Congress government.

Citing lab reports, the Andhra government said that the ghee used in the laddoos contained traces of beef tallow, fish oil, and lard (pig fat).

YS Sharmila seeks CBI probe

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Congress President and former AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister, YS Sharmila writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to order an immediate CBI investigation.

JP Nadda seeks report from Chandrababu Naidu

In the meantime, Union Health Minister Nadda said he had spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and sought a full report on the Tirupati laddu issue. He added that the Centre would examine the matter and take suitable action.

Naidu has claimed that animal fat was used for making Tirupati laddus during the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government, triggering a massive political row with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) accusing the chief minister of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) circulating a lab report to back the claim.

Addressing a press conference on the first 100 days of the Modi government's third term, Nadda said, "I got to know about the issue through social media. I spoke to Chandrababu Naidu today and asked to send the entire report."

"Once we get the report, it will be examined and suitable action taken," he added.