Tirupati laddu controversy: Tirumala Temple to hold 'shuddhikaran pooja' tomorrow

The controversy surrounding adulterated ghee supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh continues to escalate. Days after making claims that the famous 'prasadam' contained animal fat, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday (September 22) issued a new directive related to the issue. He announced that the temple will undergo a 'Shuddhikaran Pooja' on Monday (September 23).

About the directive

This decision followed post the Chief Minister's consultations with Agama Shastra advisors. As per available information, a Shanti Homa will be performed in the temple from 6 am to 10 am tomorrow, followed by a purification process using Panchagavyam.

"From 6 am to 10 am on Monday, Santhi Homam Panchagavya Prokshana will be done at the Bangaru Bavi (golden well) Yagashala (ritual place) in Srivari (Sri Venkateswara) temple," the Chief Minister said.

SIT to be formed

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister today also announced the formation of the SIT to probe into the alleged incident. Addressing a press conference at his Undavalli residence, the CM said people's sentiments were hurt after the revelations were made that animal fats were allegedly used to make laddus.

"An IG level or above officer-manned SIT will be formed. It will probe all the reasons and misuse of power and report to the government. The government will take stringent action to avoid recurrences (laddu adulteration); there is no compromise," said Naidu.

The CM said nobody has the right to play with people's sentiments.



