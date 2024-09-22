Amid Tirupati laddu controversy, UP FSDA collects samples from Banke Bihari temple | Here's what unfolded

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Amid Tirupati Laddu controversy, UP FSDA collects samples from Banke Bihari temple

In response to the controversy surrounding Tirupati laddus, Uttar Pradesh's Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) collected 13 samples of prasadam from temples in Mathura, Vrindavan, and Govardhan for testing. This action follows allegations of adulteration in Tirupati laddus.

Focus on food safety

The samples were taken from the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, Thakur Banke Bihari Temple, and Daan Ghati Temple. FSDA Assistant Commissioner Dhirendra Pratap Singh emphasized that the samples will be tested to identify any adulteration. A district-wide campaign will start Monday to further ensure food safety at temples.

Warnings to shopkeepers

Shopkeepers around the temples were warned against mixing unwanted substances in food items, especially prasadam. Authorities have stressed that public health is a priority and violations will not be tolerated.

Tirupati laddu controversy

The action comes amid a political dispute in Andhra Pradesh, where former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed the previous government used substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in Tirupati laddus. The YSR Congress Party has denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated.

