Noida Police arrests gangster carrying Rs 25,000 bounty after exchange of fire

Noida Police arrests gangster with Rs 25,000 bounty after shootout near Botanical Garden

In a dramatic turn of events, the police team from Noida Sector-39 station on Sunday engaged in a shootout with a notorious gangster wanted under the Gangster Act and carrying a bounty of ₹25,000. The encounter occurred near the GIP Cut on the expressway following which the police chased the gangster and finally arrested him near Botanical Garden.

Based on a tip-off, Noida Sector 39 station police initiated a checking operation near the GIP cut to apprehend the fugitive. During the checking, officers spotted a man on a white scooter approaching from the Delhi side. When signalled to stop, the man accelerated towards Greater Noida instead of complying with the orders of the police. The chase led the suspect into the green belt near the Botanical Garden, where he lost control of his scooter and crashed.

Fugitive fired at police

In an attempt to evade arrest, the fugitive fired at the police with the intent to kill. However, the police responded with counter-fire, hitting the suspect in the leg. The injured man was identified as Ajay alias Ramniwas, 39, a resident of Burari, Delhi. He was wanted under multiple cases and carried a Rs 25,000 reward on his capture in connection with an active case under the Gangster Act at Sector-39 Police Station.

Ajay and his gang are notorious for carrying out burglaries. Upon his arrest, police recovered an illegal 0.315 bore pistol, along with a live and used cartridge, and a white scooter stolen from Delhi. The suspect has been taken to the hospital for treatment. Ajay has a criminal history with as many as 12 cases registered against him. In most of the cases, he is booked under Arms Act or Gangster Act.