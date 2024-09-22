Tirupati laddu controversy: Andhra Pradesh govt forms SIT to investigate ghee adulteration allegations

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SIT to investigate alleged irregularities in Tirupati temple trust amid ladoo controversy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of ghee adulteration at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of altering procurement procedures for ghee, leading to irregularities. He criticized the YSRCP for appointing board members without proper faith and even selecting non-Hindus.

Addressing the media from his Undavalli residence, Naidu highlighted concerns over the quality of ghee used for making Tirumala’s renowned laddu prasadam, including allegations that animal fat was involved.

"The SIT, led by an IG-level officer or higher, will thoroughly investigate the misuse of power and submit a report. The government will take stringent action to ensure such incidents do not occur again," Naidu said, emphasizing the need to protect public sentiments.

Naidu also announced a ritualistic purification ceremony, Santhi Homam Panchagavya Prokshana, to be held on Monday at the Srivari temple to address the alleged desecration.

He further accused the YSRCP of lowering procurement standards for ghee, reducing the supplier's required experience from three years to one, and lowering the minimum turnover from ₹250 crore to ₹150 crore.

Naidu questioned how pure ghee could be supplied at a lower cost than palm oil and pointed out that AR Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd began supplying ghee in June 2024.

The allegations gained traction after a letter from YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced, which Naidu dismissed as a counterattack to the ongoing controversy.

TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao confirmed on September 20 that lab tests revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in selected ghee samples. TTD is currently blacklisting the contractor responsible for supplying the adulterated ghee.

In response to concerns about the quality of ghee used in Tirupati's famous laddu prasadam, the Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), Shamala Rao, announced that a system for testing ghee for adulteration was introduced for the first time in the temple's history over the past three months.

Rao explained that, previously, TTD had never tested ghee for adulteration in external labs as it lacked the in-house capacity to do so. However, this new initiative aims to ensure the purity of ingredients used in prasadam preparation. "We will continue to test the ghee, and if any supplier is found providing adulterated products, they will be blacklisted, and legal action will be taken," Rao said.

He also mentioned that TTD is in the process of establishing an in-house laboratory to enhance quality control measures.

