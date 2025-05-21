Tirumala Temple security to be upgraded with deployment of anti-drone technology The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board chaired by BR Naidu had passed several resolutions focusing on infrastructure upgrades and enhanced services for devotees.

Tirupati:

In a significant step to enhance security at one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has approved the deployment of anti-drone technology around the Tirumala temple. This move aims to prevent unauthorised aerial surveillance and ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees visiting the shrine.

The decision to implement anti-drone technology was taken during the TTD Trust Board meeting held on Tuesday at Annamaiah Bhavan. TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao announced the key decisions following the meeting.

Other decisions taken by TTD

In addition to approving anti-drone technology around the Tirumala temple, the TTD board made several other key decisions during its meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan. These include:

Increasing green cover on Tirumala Hills

Developing a comprehensive Temple Development Master Plan

Renaming guest houses in Tirumala

Licensing of canteens

Upgradation and development of Akasa Ganga and Papavinasanam areas

Support for SVIMS superspeciality hospital

Establishing a transfer and retirement policy for non-Hindu employees

Expansion of Annadanam services in Ontimitta

Development of TTD Temple in Anantavaram, Thullur Mandal

AI technology development in TTD

Employee promotions

Improvement of cattle welfare in Goshala.

TTD had decided not to allocate lands adjacent to the sacred seven hills

Earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) decided not to allocate lands adjacent to the sacred seven hills to private individuals, according to the temple authorities, to preserve the sanctity of this globally renowned spiritual destination.

According to the release, the TTD Board had previously resolved to exchange 24.68 acres of land located in Survey No. 604 of Peruru village, Tirupati Rural Mandal, owned by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA), with an equivalent parcel of land owned by TTD in Survey No. 588-A of Tirupati Urban.

The release also stated that the TTD Board approved the exchange of an additional 10.32 acres in Survey No. 604 of Tirupati Rural, currently owned by APTA, for 10.32 acres in Survey No. 588-A of Tirupati Urban, owned by TTD.

The Board had requested the state government to expedite this exchange process.

Earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed the officers of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to ensure 100 per cent improvement in the services and facilities provided to the pilgrims and that every programme and decision should aim only at upholding the sanctity of the world-famous temple and the sentiments of the devotees.

(With ANI inputs)

