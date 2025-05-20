BSF beating retreat at Punjab borders to resume tomorrow without handshakes or gate opening BSF to resume Beating Retreat ceremony at Punjab borders from May 21 with limited protocols and no public interaction with Pakistan Rangers.

New Delhi:

After a brief suspension due to heightened tensions, the Beating Retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab is set to resume on May 21. The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced that the daily flag-lowering ceremony will once again be open to the public at Attari-Wagah, Hussainiwala, and Sadki border posts.

The ceremony had been closed to spectators for nearly two weeks following India's Operation Sindoor, a military response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. With tensions easing after a ceasefire agreement on May 10, the BSF has decided to reopen the event to the public, albeit with a few notable changes to its traditional format.

The revised timing for the ceremony will be from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM. However, certain ceremonial practices will be suspended for the time being. Officials confirmed that during the flag-lowering, the gates between India and Pakistan will remain closed, and there will be no customary handshake between BSF personnel and Pakistan Rangers—both of which were previously integral parts of the ceremony.

Despite these changes, BSF officials clarified that the ritual of lowering the national flag has continued daily, even in the absence of a public audience.

What is the beating retreat ceremony?

Held at the border posts of Attari (Amritsar), Hussainiwala (Ferozepur), and Sadki (Fazilka), the Beating Retreat ceremony is a daily joint military practice conducted by the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers. Known for its high-energy drills, synchronized marching, and patriotic fervor, the ceremony draws thousands of spectators from across India and abroad.

Typically, the timing of the event varies seasonally—starting at 4:15 PM in winters and around 5:15 PM during summers. For now, the ceremony will take place from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM.

With the resumption of the ceremony from Wednesday, May 21, visitors will once again be able to witness this iconic event, albeit in a more restrained format reflecting the current geopolitical sensitivities.

