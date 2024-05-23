Indian man becomes world’s first triple amputee to climb Mount Everest base camp

Follow us on Image Source : X Tinkesh Kaushik

Panaji: Tinkesh Kaushik, a 30-year-old from Goa, has been recognized by a private disability rights group as the world's first triple amputee to reach the Mount Everest Base Camp, which stands at 17,598 feet above sea level. Kaushik successfully completed the demanding journey to the Everest Base Camp on May 11.

Kaushik said despite his physical disabilities, he managed to achieve the feat due to his mental strength.

Lost both legs at 9

The man lost both his legs below the knees and one hand due to an electrocution accident in Haryana when he was just 9 years old. Despite this setback, he now uses prosthetic limbs and relocated to Goa several years ago. He has since been employed as a fitness coach.

Kaushik has made Goa proud with his achievements, Disability Rights Association of Goa (DRAG) chief Avelino D’Souza told reporters at a press conference in Panaji on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Kaushik said he initially thought the trek would be easy as he is a fitness coach but realised the challenges when he started preparing for it. “I did not have any prior experience in mountaineering. I prepared for that before going for the base camp. I am a fitness coach by profession and thought it will be an easy trek for me,” he said.

'I found trekking to be challenging'

Kaushik said that when he began working on the ground, the first day was quite painful for him due to the extent of his amputation and the prosthetic limbs he uses. “I found trekking to be challenging. On the second day, I said that I have to do it. It’s a doable trek. In between, my health was bad, I suffered an acute mountain bout (sickness),” he said.

Kaushik said he could finish the trek because of his mental strength.

Soon after accomplishing the task, Kaushik posted on his Instagram handle: “Today, the 11th of May 2024, I completed the challenge of trekking to Everest Base Camp. As the first Triple Amputee with 90 per cent Locomotor disability to have achieved this feat, it was a very emotional moment for me. I did it for myself and I did it for a cause. I thank everyone who supported me, to make this a reality. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

