Tihar prepares four new gallows to hang Nirbhaya rape convicts soon

The hanging of all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case may take place soon as Delhi's Tihar jail is readying four new gallows frame while the jail authorities prepare for the hanging of all the convicts. Nirbhaya was brutally gang-raped and murdered on December 16, 2012, by five men and a juvenile in a moving bus.

Earlier on December 18, Tihar Jail administration issued a notice to the convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case to file mercy petition within seven days, Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said. Goel told PTI that the administration had informed the four convicts that they have seven days to file mercy petition.

If they do not file the petition in the given time, the jail administration will approach the court concerned for further proceedings, a senior officer said.

Also, the Patiala House court on December 18 adjourned for January 7 the hearing on the issuance of death warrants against the convicts in the 2012 rape case.

ALSO READ: Nirbhaya case: High Court adjourns convict Pawan Gupta's plea to January 24

ALSO READ: Nirbhaya's Mother breaks down after Patiala House Court delays death warrant