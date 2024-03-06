Wednesday, March 06, 2024
     
Supreme Court bans Tiger Safari in core areas of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand

The Supreme Court came down heavily on former Uttarakhand forest minister Rawat and the ex-divisional forest officer for permitting illegal construction and the felling of trees in Corbett National Park.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2024 11:52 IST
SC
Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

The Supreme Court on Wednesday imposed a ban on Tiger Safari in core areas of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. However, the court permitted the establishment of tiger safari in the peripheral and buffer zones of the reserved forest Jim Corbett subject to the conditions. 

The apex criticised down then Uttrakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat and then forest officials for indulging in commercial purposes in the illicit failing of trees on a mass scale.

The Supreme Court remarked that the nexus between politicians and forest officials has resulted in causing heavy damage to the environment for some political and commercial gain. SC asks CBI, which is probing the matter, to submit a status report in three months.

The story is being updated.

