Sandeshkhali case: Supreme Court dismisses Bengal govt's plea, refuses to stay Calcutta HC order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the West Bengal government's plea seeking an urgent hearing on the Sandeshkhali case which pertains to assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers in January.

In its order, the top court also refused to put a stay on the Calcutta High Court order which directed the State to immediately handover custody of ex-Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government had moved to the apex court demanding an early hearing after refusing to transfer Shahjahan to CBI custody.