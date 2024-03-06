Wednesday, March 06, 2024
     
Sandeshkhali case: Supreme Court dismisses Bengal govt's plea, refuses to stay Calcutta HC order

West Bengal government had sought urgent listing of its plea in the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court order to transfer to the CBI the probe into an attack on ED officials in Sandeshkhali on January 5.

Reported By : Gonika Arora Edited By : Anurag Roushan
New Delhi
Updated on: March 06, 2024 11:35 IST
Sandeshkhali case: Supreme Court dismisses Bengal govt's plea, Attack on ED officials
Image Source : PTI The Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the West Bengal government's plea seeking an urgent hearing on the Sandeshkhali case which pertains to assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers in January.

In its order, the top court also refused to put a stay on the Calcutta High Court order which directed the State to immediately handover custody of ex-Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government had moved to the apex court demanding an early hearing after refusing to transfer Shahjahan to CBI custody. 

