India sends $1.1 million relief supplies to Vietnam and Laos after Thyphoon Yagi kill hundreds

In a display of international solidarity, the Government of India on Sunday initiated Operation Sadbhav to deliver crucial humanitarian relief to countries devastated by Typhoon Yagi. As part of this operation, India has sent aid worth USD 1 million to Vietnam and USD 100,000 flood assistance to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR).

Assistance to Vietnam

A special aircraft was dispatched today, carrying 35 tons of essential relief supplies to northern Vietnam. The consignment includes water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, and solar lanterns, aimed at alleviating the immediate needs of the affected population.

The humanitarian gesture underscores the strong bond between India and Vietnam, highlighted by their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India's condolences and solidarity with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh shortly after the typhoon's impact. External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar also conveyed his sympathies to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam, H.E. Bui Thanh Son.

India's swift response reflects its commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and reinforces its ‘Act East Policy’ through active support within the ASEAN region. Operation Sadbhav exemplifies India's dedication to global cooperation and humanitarian aid during times of crisis.

Notably, Yagi was the strongest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian country in decades. It made landfall Saturday with winds of up to 149 kph (92 mph). Despite weakening on Sunday, downpours continued and rivers remained dangerously high. Floods and landslides have caused most of the deaths, many of which have come in the northwestern Lao Cai province, bordering China, where Lang Nu is located.

Assistance to Laos

Ten tonnes of humanitarian relief supply was sent to the Government of Lao PDR. The supply in the form of hygiene kits, blankets, mosquito nets and repellents, sleeping bags, gensets, water purifiers, water purification tablets disinfectants and other materials was airlifted today on board a special aircraft from India.The floods and landslides have caused widespread damage to property and agricultural land affecting around 40,000 people in northern Laos. The government send flood assistance relief to Lao worth $100,000.

In line with its longstanding ‘Act East Policy’, India was among the first responders in providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to the region.