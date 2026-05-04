Thrissur Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Thrissur Assembly constituency is expected to witness a close contest, with Alankode Leelakrishnan of the Communist Party of India (CPI) taking on Rajan Pallan of the Congress and Padmaja Venugopal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Thrissur has emerged as one of the most closely watched constituencies, with all three major fronts locked in a fierce and unpredictable battle. The Assembly seat has gained attention as the BJP, riding on the popularity of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, secured a breakthrough in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the region.

Thrissur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,82,418 voters in the Thrissur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 86,419 were male voters in Thrissur, and 95,995 were female voters. There were four voters who belonged to the third gender. 3,561 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Thrissur in 2021 was 96 (82men and 14 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Thrissur constituency was 1,72,074. Out of this, 81,609 were male, and 90,465 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 1,018 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thrissur in 2016 was 220 (137men and 83 women).

What happened in the 2021 and 2016 Assembly Elections?

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI candidate P Balachandran won the Thrissur seat with a margin of 946 votes (0.74 per cent). He received 44263 votes with a vote share of 34.25 per cent. He defeated Congress candidate Padmaja Venugopal, who got 43317 votes with a vote share of 33.52 per cent. BJP candidate Suresh Gopi stood third with 40457 votes (31.03 per cent).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI candidate Adv VS Sunilkumar won the Thrissur seat with a margin of 6987 votes (5.49 per cent). He received 53664 votes with a vote share of 42.19 per cent. Congress candidate Padmaja Venugopal got 46677 votes (36.70 per cent) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate B Gopalakrishnan stood third with 24748 votes (19.46 per cent).

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