Thripunithura Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Thripunithura Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 81 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Thripunithura Assembly constituency comes under the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, K Babu of the Congress won the seat by defeating Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate M Swaraj with a margin of 992 votes.

Thripunithura Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002-04. The Thripunithura Assembly constituency is a part of the Ernakulam district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,11,494 voters in the Thripunithura constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,02,331 were male and 1,09,159 were female voters. Four voters belonged to the third gender. 2,463 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thripunithura in 2021 was 133 (113 men and 20 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Thripunithura constituency was 1,97,980. Out of this, 95,798 voters were male, 1,02,182 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 639 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thripunithura in 2016 was 242 (150 men and 92 women).

Thripunithura Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Thripunithura Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Thripunithura Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Thripunithura Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate K Babu won the Thripunithura seat with a margin of 992 votes (0.63%). He polled 65,875 votes with a vote share of 42.14%. He defeated Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate M Swaraj, who got 64,883 votes (41.51%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate KS Radhakrishnan stood third with 23,756 votes (15.2%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate M Swaraj won the Thripunithura seat with a margin of 4,467 votes (2.89%). He polled 62,697 votes with a vote share of 40.53%. Congress candidate K Babu got 58,230 votes (37.64%) and was the runner-up. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Thuravoor Viswambharan stood third with 29,843 votes (19.29%).

Thripunithura Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: K Babu (Congress)

2016: M Swaraj (CPIM)

2011: K Babu (Congress)

2006: K Babu (Congress)

2001: K Babu (Congress)

1996: K Babu (Congress)

1991: K Babu (Congress)

1987: V Viswanatha Menon (CPIM)

1982: KGR Kartha (NDP)

1980: TK Ramakrishnan (CPIM)

1977: TK Ramakrishnan (CPIM)

1970: Paul P Mani (Congress)

1967: TK Ramakrishnan (CPIM)

Thripunithura Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Thripunithura Assembly constituency was 1,56,307 or 73.83 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,54,685 or 78.03 per cent.