Three Pahalgam attack terrorists eliminated during Operation Mahadev: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha Amit Shah further added that all three terrorists - Suleman, Afghan and Jibran were killed in yesterday's operation and the people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier.

New Delhi:

Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor and said in a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

He said the innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. “I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones," he said.