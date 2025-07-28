Amit Shah slams Congress disruptions as Jaishankar defends India’s diplomacy after Operation Sindoor | Video Amit Shah on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress in Lok Sabha for disrupting S Jaishankar’s statement on Operation Sindoor, saying their refusal to listen to a minister who has taken an oath of allegiance is precisely why they “will sit in the Opposition for the next 20 years.”

New Delhi:

A heated exchange erupted in Parliament on Monday during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s address on Operation Sindoor, as he laid out India’s diplomatic response to cross-border terrorism and criticism from the opposition. The disruption prompted a sharp intervention by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who accused the Congress of refusing to accept facts from a minister who had taken an oath of allegiance.

Presenting a detailed account of India’s diplomatic outreach following the Pahalgam terror attack, Jaishankar told the House that the focus of India’s efforts was the United Nations Security Council. “The challenge for us was that at this particular point, Pakistan is a member of the Security Council and we are not,” he said.

Despite this, he noted that India succeeded in securing international condemnation. “On April 25, the Security Council condemned the terrorist attack in the strongest terms and affirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” Jaishankar said. The statement, he added, also underlined the need to bring the perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of the attack to justice.

In a pointed rebuttal to the opposition’s claims, Jaishankar said there was no phone call between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi between April 22 and June 17, and "no talk of trade" during that period.

'You don't trust India's foreign minister...': Amit Shah

As Congress members interrupted his speech, Amit Shah rose to object. “When the EAM, who has taken an oath of allegiance, makes a statement, and you still won’t believe him, that’s why you’ll sit in the opposition for the next 20 years,” Shah said. He also urged the Speaker to intervene, warning that if order wasn’t restored, BJP members would also find it difficult to maintain restraint.

Jaishankar highlights global support, 'new normal' in India’s terror response after Operation Sindoor

Earlier, Jaishankar had reaffirmed that India’s response to terrorism from Pakistan would not end with Operation Sindoor, and that visa restrictions for Pakistani nationals would continue. Unveiling India’s diplomatic efforts before the launch of Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar told the House that between April 25 and the commencement of the operation, he made 27 calls and PM Modi nearly 20. “We received about 35–40 letters of support. Our goal was to shape the narrative and prepare the ground diplomatically,” he said, adding that only three countries apart from Pakistan opposed India at the UN.

Jaishankar also outlined what he called India’s “new normal” in its terror response:

No distinction between terrorists and proxies No talks with those sponsoring terror No yielding to nuclear blackmail A firm stance that terror and good neighbourly ties cannot coexist.

Citing Maldives as an example of India’s growing diplomatic stature, he pointed out how the same country that once forced an Indian firm out during the UPA era had now invited PM Modi as Guest of Honour and asked India to build two new airports.

Reiterating that India’s response to terror won’t stop at Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar said visa restrictions on Pakistani nationals will continue.

