Pahalgam terror attack mastermind killed in encounter during Operation Mahadev in J-K

Srinagar:

In a significant breakthrough, the Indian Army has successfully neutralised a Pakistani terrorist and the mastermind behind the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The killed terrorist has been identified as Jibran. The operation, conducted under Operation Mahadev, marks a major counter-terror achievement in Jammu and Kashmir. Jibran, a key figure in cross-border terror activities, was taken down during a high-intensity encounter following weeks of meticulous and coordinated intelligence efforts, as per sources.

The encounter unfolded in the dense forests of Harwan near Dachigam on Monday, where security forces engaged in a fierce gunfight with heavily armed militants. Officials confirmed that at least three terrorists were gunned down in the operation.