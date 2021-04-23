Friday, April 23, 2021
     
Three held with 155 cartons of illicit liquor in Agra

A raid was conducted after a tip-off at Shamsabad block of Agra on Thursday night, they said, adding that three of the six accused managed to flee.

Agra Published on: April 23, 2021 18:25 IST
Three people were arrested following the seizure of 155 illicit liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, police said on Friday.

A raid was conducted after a tip-off at Shamsabad block of Agra on Thursday night, they said, adding that three of the six accused managed to flee.

Police recovered a country-made gun and two live cartridges from those arrested, identified as Vimal Kumar, Sonu and Khaman Singh.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Excise Act has been registered and efforts are on to nab the rest of the accused, Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Kumar SHO said.

