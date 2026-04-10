Three girls drown while taking selfie at waterfall in Andhra Pradesh, shocking video surfaces

Amaravati (AP):

A tragic incident was reported from Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday where three teenage girls drowned after entering a waterfall to take selfies. Police said four girls from the same village had gone to the waterfall for an outing when three of them accidentally slipped into the water. Since none of them knew how to swim, they were swept away by the strong current. The fourth girl survived and is undergoing treatment, police added.

The mishap occurred at the waterfall in Moolagummi village. According to officials, the girls were making a video when the tragedy occurred. They said three of them drowned while one girl suffered injuries. The injured survivor has been identified as S Anjali and she is receiving treatment at a hospital. The deceased have been identified as Trisha (17), Pavithra (16) and Ratnakumari (16).

All three entered the water for a selfie and drowned

Police said the girls stepped into the waterfall despite not knowing how to swim. They were clicking pictures and shooting selfie videos when one of them suddenly slipped into the water. The other two rushed to help her but were also pulled in by the powerful flow. All three vanished from sight within seconds.

Summer vacation outing turns into tragedy

As per the information, locals rushed to save the girls but the water current was too strong. Their bodies have been recovered. Since schools are currently on summer break, the girls had gone to visit the waterfall for leisure. Police have initiated the process of registering a case under the relevant legal provisions.

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