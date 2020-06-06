Image Source : AP Those cancelling pilgrimage will get full refund: Telangana Haj panel

With uncertainty looming over Haj this year due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Telangana State Haj Committee on Saturday announced that those who desire to cancel their pilgrimage can do so and will get 100 per cent refund. The announcement was made after a circular by the Haj Committee of India that said that Saudi Arabia has so far not communicated further on Haj 2020.

The committee said that in view of enquiries and concerns expressed over the uncertainty surrounding Haj 2020, those cancelling their pilgrimage will be refunded full money which will be transferred directly to their bank accounts through online transfers by the Haj Committee of India, Mumbai.

Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan said that they will to have to fill up cancellation forms available on website www.hajcommittee.gov.in and email the same along with copies of bank passbooks or cancelled cheques to hajcommittee@nic.in.

Committee Executive Officer B. Shafiullah, IFS, said that those intending to wait for announcement by Saudi authorities and the Haj Committee of India, can do so and decide accordingly later on.

In case of pilgrims who expired after provisional selection in a draw of lots (Qurrah), their nominees can submit their bank details along with the letter and copy of death certificate etc to Haj Committee of India, Mumbai.

For Haj 2020, Telangana was allotted a quota of 4,341 pilgrims, for which 10,752 online applications were received. The prospective pilgrims were selected through a draw of lots.

Haj pilgrimage is scheduled in the last week of July. About two lakh Indians are expected to perform Haj this year.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic across the world, Saudi Arabia is likely to curtail Haj this time. The country may not allow foreign pilgrims but only a limited number of locals to perform the rituals.

