Triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram from today. Here's what is allowed/restricted

The Kerala government on Sunday decided to impose triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits following a spike in coronavirus cases. The triple lockdown would be implemented from 6 AM on July 6 and would last for a week. People will not be allowed to move out except on medical emergencies.

"Triple lockdown will be implemented in the city corporation limit for one week starting from tomorrow. People should not venture out. We need strict restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. During the triple lockdown, there will be more restrictions. Only the necessary services will be allowed," Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

The announcement comes hours after the minister said the district was 'sitting on an active volcano' with rising number of Covid-19 cases and there was no guarantee that there would be no community spread.

The Minister's office warned of action against those who venture out unnecessarily.

What is allowed?

Medical shops, hospitals and banks will function as usual.

People can go to medical shops with a proper prescription

Police will supply the essential to the houses on demand by public. A number will be published today to avail the service

In the corporation limit, only medical shops and essential shops like provisional stores will be allowed

What is restricted?

The government, private offices and secretariat will be closed for one week.

Courts in the city will be closed down and bail and other things would be given through online.

No vehicle movement will be allowed inside the city.

There would only be one way to enter the city and public and private transport will not be allowed.

The Kerala University has declared the cancellation of all exams in view of the lockdown.

The restrictions in force in containment zones would be tightened and food delivery boys would be tested.

Earlier in the day, the Minister told reporters that the state government has decided to conduct more antigen tests in the district to check the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, state police chief Loknath Behera told media that all the roads leading to the city would be closed and only essential services will be allowed to ply.

Kerala on Sunday reported second-highest single-day rise of 225 Covid-19 cases, including seven jawans of an Army unit in the state, taking the total to 5,429.

