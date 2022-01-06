Third Covid wave in India: Over 1,000 doctors test positive across country

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Doctors check a COVID-19 infected child at Jawaharlal Nehru hospital in Ajmer.

The third Covid wave led by the Omicron variant -- first discovered in South Africa -- is here in the country and cases are flooding in every state. Medical experts have been saying that the Omicron infection is mild with most cases being asymptomatic but yes it's spreading way too fast than any previous variant.

Experts suggest that one shouldn't let the guard down and must strictly follow all Covid protocols including sanitizing-washing hands, wearing masks, avoiding crowded places, maintaining social distance among others. Though the infections are mild, the concern around which is building is that a large number of doctors are falling to the highly contagious disease. Till now, over 1,000 doctors and staff including nurses, medical students have tested positive for the coronavirus across states. Let's take a look at state-wise data where more doctors are getting infected.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra currently tops the rate of doctors testing positive for coronavirus. The state at present has 290 resident doctors who have tested positive in the last three days.

Delhi

120 doctors including health staff in the national capital have tested positive. 50 doctors have been found in Delhi AIIMS while 26 are from Safdarganj hospital too.

38 doctors, 45 health care workers are infected with Covid at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. While 20 doctors are from Hindu Rao hospital and 7 are from Loknayak Hospital.

Punjab

In Chandigarh, 196 doctors including staff have tested positive in PGI in two days.

Jharkhand

Nearly 180 doctors, health workers so far have tested positive for coronavirus in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Bihar

200 doctors and students have so far tested positive for coronavirus NMCH in Patna, Bihar.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, Kolkata is reporting cases of doctors, nurses getting infected with Covid. As per reports, over 70 doctors and nurses have tested positive.

Uttar Pradesh

In Lucknow, 25 medical staff are infected in Medanta. Reports of more infections from other districts have also surfaced.

