The Kashmir Files: 'Never discussed such a matter on any platform', says Congress leader VD Satheesan

Kerela's Congress and opposition leader VD Satheesan on Monday said that the party has no information about their tweets on 'The Kashmir Files' film but assured that an investigation into the row will follow.

"We don't have any idea about that. Kerala Congress or UDF in Kerala never discussed such a matter on this film on any platform... I'll check with the authority concerned. We will enquire and take action," the Congress leader told ANI.

Earlier, Congress Party's Kerela unit in a tweet on its official Twitter handle had claimed that more Muslims were killed in Jammu and Kashmir during 1990-2007 than Kashmiri Pandits. This comment was heavily criticized was by BJP which wnet on to call the statements insane. The tweet was later deleted.

To further dim the spotlight on the agonies of the Kashmiri Pundits, the Kerala Congress in another tweet, part of a series, claimed that over one lakh Muslims were killed in the erstwhile state in the wake of the communal riots (1948) after the partition of the country while no Pandits were killed in retaliation. The tweets were posted with '#KashmiriPandit issue'.

In another tweet it was claimed that the then J&K Governor, Jagmohan favoured the RSS and instead of providing security to the Pandits asked them to leave the valley en masse.

"Pandits left the valley en masse under the direction of Governor Jagmohan who was an RSS man. The migration started under the BJP-supported VP Singh government," claimed the Kerala unit of Congress in another tweet, arguing further that the BJP supported VP Singh's government came to power in J&K in December 1989 and exodus began the very next month and BJP continued to support VP Singh till November 1990.

