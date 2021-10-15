Terrorists resorting to targeted killings to instil fear, military preparedness needs to be alert: Bhagwat

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @RSSORG RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said terrorists were resorting to targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir to instil fear. Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally at Reshimbagh ground here, Bhagwat said military preparedness on borders needs to be increased.

"Terrorists are resorting to targeted violence in Jammu and Kashmir to instil fear," he said. "Our military preparedness on borders needs to be alert and sound on all ends and at all times".

"...We know Taliban's history...China and Pakistan support it to this day...Even if the Taliban changed, Pakistan didn't... Has China's intentions towards India changed.?... Our border security needs to be strengthened...," he said.

On October 12, five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. On August 19, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.

Bhagwat said societal consciousness is still skewed with caste-based sentiments and the RSS is working to address it.

