Terrorists lob grenade at Habak Chowk in Srinagar; 2 injured

Image Source : FILE Terrorists lob grenade at Habak Chowk in Srinagar (Representational image)

Terrorists have lobbed a grenade at Habak Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Security forces of the region were targetted. Till now, 2 residents have been injured in the attack. Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off.

Earlier this month, suspected terrorists had hurled a grenade on CRPF personnel in Kawdara locality in Srinagar, which resulted in injuriing a 16-year-old boy, police said.

However, there was no injury to any CRPF personnel as the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, a police official had said.

Unidentified terrorists lobbed the grenade to target CRPF personnel posted in Kawdara, causing panic among the people, the official had said. A boy, who was moving on the road, received minor splinter injuries when the grenade exploded, the official said.

Two private vehicles were damaged in the attack, he added.

No outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

