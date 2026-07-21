Amitabh Bachchan says he underwent surgery, was in hospital and ICU before returning home

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared that he was recently admitted to hospital, underwent surgery and spent time in the intensive care unit before returning home. The 83-year-old actor opened up about the experience in a late-night blog post, reflecting on the challenges he has faced during his recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he was hospitalised

While Bachchan chose not to disclose the reason behind the surgery or his medical condition, he admitted that the days following his discharge have been particularly difficult. He described the recovery process as physically demanding and emotionally exhausting.

Sharing his experience, Bachchan wrote in his daily blog post, “.. in hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient doctors and medical staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically ..”

The actor also reflected on how illness changes one's perspective on life. In the same blog, he spoke about resilience and the choices people make when faced with difficult times. He added, “.. you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life ..some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not , get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually .. nothing wrong by either .. be well be happy ..”

Amitabh Bachchan met fans outside Jalsa on Sunday

On July 19, the legendary actor took to his blog post and shared photos from his weekly Sunday meetup with fans. He shared several photos of himself, waving to fans from his house Jalsa. Writing about Argentina vs Spain FIFA match, Big B, as he is fondly called, wrote, "... and as for this Champion .. only in INDIA .. covered and protected from the Monsoon .. was brought to GOJ for the Sunday meet .. would never know what he was doing there .. Innovation thy name is BHARAT .. Love and now to bed .. it's almost 5:30 am of the 20th Monday."

(Image Source : TUMBLR/AMITABH BACHCHAN)Amitabh Bachchan waves to fans outside his house on July 19

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, Gujrati film Fakt Purusho Maate and Vettaiyan.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan to return as KBC 18 host, introduces new 'Sochna Padega' twist | Watch